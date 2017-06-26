Milwaukee Brewers prospect Mauricio Dubon one step closer to MLB after promotion

It didn’t take long for Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon to earn a promotion.
The versatile prospect who joined the Milwaukee Brewers organization following a trade with the Boston Red Sox has been promoted to Colorado Springs, the club announced Monday.
In just 71 games with the Shuckers, Dubon hit .276 with a .338 on-base percentage, 14 doubles and a league-best 31 stolen bases in 40 attempts. His impressive first half earned him a spot in the Southern League’s all-star game, which was ultimately canceled due to weather.
Dubon has also played well defensively. He has committed 11 errors at shortstop in 53 games with a .948 fielding percentage. In 20 games at second base, Dubon only committed one mishap and has a .989 fielding percentage. Dubon also made three assists in eight innings at third base. His respective range factors at the three positions are 3.81, 4.30 and 3.00.
Prior to the season, Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero raved about the up-and-coming middle infielder.
“He’s a supermarket,” Guerrero said in April. “He’s got everything to offer. He can do everything. There is no limit to him. I hope everyone stays healthy because there are a lot guys here that have a lot to offer.
“Defensively, (Dubon) is really good. He’s a shortstop, but he can move around and play second, play center field. Offensively, he can hit. He showed last year that he can hit and steal bases.”
Dubon got 2017 started right, earning 19 at-bats with the Brewers during spring training.
He hit .368 with a .400 on-base percentage, three RBIs and two runs scored in his limited action in front of the big league brass.
“I learned so much from (manager Craig Counsell and bench coach Pat Murphy),” he said. “I learned a lot from Jonathan Villar and Jesus Aguilar. They taught me a lot by just listening to them.”
Following Monday’s announcement, Dubon thanked the Shuckers in a tweet.
MLBPipeline.com and Baseball Prospectus rank Dubon ninth in the Brewers farm system. Fangraphs has Dubon one spot lower at No. 10.
Back in Colorado
Dubon isn’t the only Shucker moving up the Brewers’ organizational ladder. Right-hander Bubba Derby is also getting bumped back up to Colorado Springs.
Derby has mostly been utilized as a reliever this year in Biloxi. In 18 appearances, Derby is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA. He has struck out 46 against 20 walks in 50 innings and has held opponents to a .223 batting average.
The 5-foot-11 right-hander made one start for Colorado Springs on June 10. He held Iowa scoreless in six innings, allowing three hits while also striking out three.
Corresponding moves
The Shuckers also announced Monday that right-handers Luis Ortiz (3-3, 3.02 ERA) and Jon Perrin (2-0, 3.93) were activated from the disabled list.
