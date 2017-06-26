Enter to win the Biloxi Shuckers VIP Fan Experience package!

You can watch the Independence Day fireworks show at MGM Park as a VIP, thanks to the Biloxi Shuckers and the Sun Herald.
The Biloxi Shuckers VIP Fan Experience package includes:
- Four reserved level tickets to the Biloxi Shuckers home game on July 4, 2017
- Exclusive viewing of batting practice prior to the game
- One Southern League baseball for autographs
- Opportunity to throw the first pitch
Entering the contest is easy! Click here to go to our Facebook page. Once you’re there, here’s what to do:
- Make sure you like the Sun Herald’s Facebook page
- Share the post on your page and tag a friend
- Post a selfie from a previous Shuckers game in the comments
Sun Herald will randomly draw a winner on Friday, June 30, 2017.
