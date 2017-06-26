AMANDA McCOY Sun Herald
AMANDA McCOY Sun Herald

Biloxi Shuckers

June 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Enter to win the Biloxi Shuckers VIP Fan Experience package!

Sun Herald

You can watch the Independence Day fireworks show at MGM Park as a VIP, thanks to the Biloxi Shuckers and the Sun Herald.

The Biloxi Shuckers VIP Fan Experience package includes:

  • Four reserved level tickets to the Biloxi Shuckers home game on July 4, 2017
  • Exclusive viewing of batting practice prior to the game
  • One Southern League baseball for autographs
  • Opportunity to throw the first pitch

Entering the contest is easy! Click here to go to our Facebook page. Once you’re there, here’s what to do:

  • Make sure you like the Sun Herald’s Facebook page
  • Share the post on your page and tag a friend
  • Post a selfie from a previous Shuckers game in the comments

Sun Herald will randomly draw a winner on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:11

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

View More Video

Sports Videos