Braves strike back, top Biloxi 2-1

The Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves waited out a rain delay in the first inning to play game three of their series on Saturday night, and the Braves avenged their Friday doubleheader sweep with a 2-1 victory. The Shuckers had won their previous four games, all coming in seven-inning affairs. The loss moves the all-time series to 28-28 between the Magnolia State rivals.
Aaron Wilkerson, fresh off his Southern League All-Star recognition, pitched six quality innings for the Shuckers. He allowed one run on five hits while striking out five, the only blemish a sixth-inning double from Sal Giardina that gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.
Braves starter Max Soroka (W, 9-3) saw his scoreless inning streak end at 27 1/3 innings, but pitched six innings to earn his league-leading ninth win of the year. A Jacob Nottingham RBI single in the sixth tied the game at one apiece.
The Braves answered back with a run off Josh Uhen (L, 1-2) in the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Jared James singled to center, scoring Dylan Moore, to give Mississippi a 2-1 lead.
Bradley Roney pitched two shutout innings of relief for the Braves and turned it over to Philip Pfeifer (S, 2) in the ninth. The Shuckers loaded the bases with just one out, but Pfeifer got Dustin DeMuth to ground into a game-ending double play to seal the win for Mississippi.
Johnny Davis had a season-best night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with his 20th stolen base in the ninth. He trails only teammate Mauricio Dubon (31) in the Southern League in steals.
The Shuckers and Braves return to action on Sunday as Freddy Peralta makes his Double-A debut opposite Luiz Gohara. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm, with the Beau Rivage Pregame Show starting at 4:45 pm on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.
