Brandon Woodruff’s debut with Brewers on hold

Former Biloxi Shucker Brandon Woodruff is on the 10-day disabled list for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it's unlikely he'll return to the fold immediately after those 10 days are up.
The right-hander out of Mississippi State was called up to make a June 13 start against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was scratched not long before first pitch due to hamstring tightness.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last week that Woodruff will likely miss more than 10 days.
“It's a hamstring strain. It'll be more than 10 days,” Counsell told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
So Woodruff will have to wait to make his major league debut, but he's trying to take the setback in stride.
“It's going to make for a good story down the road, that's for sure,” Woodruff told the Journal-Sentinel. “I can always tell my kids or grandkids how I made my first appearance, and that was going on the DL.
“It's disappointing, but I'm looking forward to getting back.”
Woodruff is 6-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 starts this year at Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 10-8 with a 3.01 ERA in 20 starts last season at Biloxi.
Rounding the bases
Former Shucker Orlando Arcia has seen mixed results as he has settled in as the starting shortstop for the Brewers, but he showed last week what's capable of with an inside-the-park home run on Saturday in a 7-5 loss to San Diego.
Arcia hit a ball to right center that ricocheted off the wall and rolled into left, allowing him to round the bases with ease.
The native of Venezuela is batting .255 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 231 at-bats this season. He has 10 doubles, a triple and four stolen bases.
Arcia batted .307 with eight homers and 69 RBIs in 2015 at Biloxi.
Leading the way
Garrett Cooper continues to show improvement at the plate as he makes the climb in the Brewers system.
After batting .292 while splitting time between Biloxi and Colorado Springs last year, Cooper is hitting a whopping .366 in 213 at-bats at Colorado Springs this season.
Cooper, a former Auburn standout, currently leads the Pacific Coast League in batting and also has 12 homers, 58 RBIs and 18 doubles.
Since joining the Brewers' system in 2013, Cooper has a career batting average of .303.
Phillips' MLB stint
Brett Phillips is aiming to get back to Milwaukee following his one-week stint with the big league club.
Phillips was 2-for-10 at the plate during his time with the Brewers before being sent back to Colorado Springs. He got the call-up on June 5 and hit a single in his first game.
Phillips is batting .288 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 55 games with the Sky Sox this season.
The Seminole, Florida, native hit .229 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs last season at Biloxi.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments