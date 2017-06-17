BayBears nip Shuckers

After three straight days of rainouts, the Biloxi Shuckers and Mobile BayBears finally got on the field at Hank Aaron Stadium to play a doubleheader on Saturday.
Despite another stellar performance from All-Star righty Aaron Wilkerson, the Shuckers dropped game one by a score of 2-1.
The Shuckers struck first against Jake Jewell (4-4), getting an RBI single from Michael Choice in the first to score Mauricio Dubon and take a 1-0 lead.
Wilkerson (5-3) pitched 5.1 innings and struck out four, but allowed single runs in the third and fourth innings to take the loss. In the third, a leadoff single from Tim Arakawa came home on a David Fletcher sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Zach Houchins drove in Zach Gibbons with an RBI double.
Josh Uhen pitched the final 0.2 innings of the sixth inning to keep the deficit at 2-1, but Adam Hofacket pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his fourth save to end the game.
