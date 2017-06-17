Biloxi starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson shined in the loss to Mobile Saturday.
Biloxi starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson shined in the loss to Mobile Saturday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Biloxi starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson shined in the loss to Mobile Saturday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Biloxi Shuckers

June 17, 2017 9:11 PM

BayBears nip Shuckers

Sun Herald

After three straight days of rainouts, the Biloxi Shuckers and Mobile BayBears finally got on the field at Hank Aaron Stadium to play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Despite another stellar performance from All-Star righty Aaron Wilkerson, the Shuckers dropped game one by a score of 2-1​.

The Shuckers struck first against Jake Jewell (4-4), getting an RBI single from Michael Choice in the first to score Mauricio Dubon and take a 1-0 lead.

Wilkerson (5-3) pitched 5.1 innings and struck out four, but allowed single runs in the third and fourth innings to take the loss. In the third, a leadoff single from Tim Arakawa came home on a David Fletcher sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Zach Houchins drove in Zach Gibbons with an RBI double.

Josh Uhen pitched the final 0.2 innings of the sixth inning to keep the deficit at 2-1, but Adam Hofacket pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his fourth save to end the game.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:11

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

View More Video