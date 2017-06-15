Rain postpones second straight Shuckers game at Mobile

Thursday’s scheduled doubleheader between Biloxi Shuckers and Mobile BayBears has been postponed due to rain at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile. The doubleheader will be made up on Friday beginning at 5:05 pm. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Thursday’s doubleheader was pushed back twice to 6:35 pm, and then 7:05 pm, when it was determined that playing baseball would not be possible. Saturday and Sunday’s schedule of games is to be determined.
The Shuckers trail the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by four games in the South Division with five games scheduled to end the first half. The Blue Wahoos open at five-game series at Jacksonville tonight. Pensacola is involved in a Thursday doubleheader in Jacksonville, needing just two wins to clinch the division.
The Shuckers will once again try to send out RHP Aaron Wilkerson in game one on Friday and RHP Jorge Lopez in the nightcap. The BayBears will counter with RHP Jake Jewell and RHP Jaime Barria.
First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader is set for 5:05 pm with coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network’s flagship station WGCM 1240 AM/100.9 FM and the TuneIn Radio app.
Comments