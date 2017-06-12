Biloxi’s Corbin Burnes shuts down Jacksonville

Corbin Burnes continued his breakout season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization Monday night, tossing six one-hit innings and earning his first Double-A win by a score of 3-0 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Burnes (1-0) gave the Biloxi Shuckers a much-needed win as they look to make one final push for the South Division first-half crown. The Shuckers trail Pensacola by four games with six to go after the Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves.
The righty, promoted to Biloxi at the beginning of the month after going 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA with the Carolina Mudcats, allowed just a fourth-inning single to Austin Nola along with a walk and a hit batsman during his outing. He lowered his season earned run average to 1.06, good for third in all of Minor League Baseball.
Hunter Adkins (1-2) pitched admirably in a spot start for the Jumbo Shrimp, but allowed two runs in his fourth and final inning to take the loss. Three straight singles from Angel Ortega, Johnny Davis and Javier Betancourt brought home the first run, and Burnes helped his cause with a sacrifice fly to double the lead.
The Shuckers got another run in the fifth when Blake Allemand and Jacob Nottingham hit back-to-back doubles off Greg Nappo. Nottingham's double, his 15th of the season, gave him sole possession of the team lead.
Tayler Scott pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Burnes, and Matt Ramsey took the ninth for another save.
