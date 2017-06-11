Jacksonville clobbers Shuckers

The Biloxi Shuckers issued a season-high 11 walks as they lost 13-1 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.
With their loss and a Pensacola win, the Shuckers find themselves four games behind the Blue Wahoos with seven games remaining in the first half.
Angel Ventura (3-5) entered the game with six straight quality starts, but had shaky command over 2 1/3 innings. The Southern League All-Star walked six batters, including three straight with the bases loaded, before he was lifted for Wuilder Rodriguez.
Rodriguez allowed three inherited runners to score to complete a six-run third, and allowed six runs of his own in the fourth and fifth. But he got his team into the seventh inning, and ate up valuable innings for Biloxi's worn-down pitching staff.
Javi Salas took the Shuckers the rest of the way, pitching 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his third appearance of the season.
The Shuckers couldn't solve Jacksonville All-Star Matt Tomshaw (6-3), who gave up back-to-back doubles to Mauricio Dubon and Blake Allemand in the first but allowed just one single over his remaining seven innings. Tayron Guerrero and Tyler Higgins pitched the eighth and ninth innings to finish off the game.
The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp continue their series at MGM Park on Monday night. Brewers’ No. 20 prospect Corbin Burnes’ first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Comments