Shuckers homer past Jumbo Shrimp

The Biloxi Shuckers got two home runs from Clint Coulter and the first inside-the-park homer in team history from Blake Allemand to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Friday night at MGM Park.
The home runs provided all the offense Aaron Wilkerson (5-2) would need, as the Southern League All-Star tied a career high with 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 two-run innings.
The Shuckers are now 6-0 against the Jumbo Shrimp, coming off the five-game sweep in Jacksonville in May.
Coulter's first home run came with the Shuckers trailing 1-0 in the second inning. With two runners on, the outfielder took Omar Bencomo (4-4) deep to left field to give the Shuckers a 3-1 lead.
Allemand extended the lead to 4-1 the next inning when a sinking liner to center got past Jeremias Pineda and rolled to the wall. The speedy utility player, who saw an eight-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, circled the bases for the first inside-the-parker in the 2+ year history of the Shuckers.
Coulter added his second home run of the game in the fourth, becoming just the second Southern League player to homer off the batter's eye in center field at MGM Park. The feat marked the first multi-home run game of the season for the Shuckers, and the first for Coulter since 2014.
The only earned run Wilkerson allowed was a solo home run to Taylor Ard in the fourth. Wilkerson has now pitched at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his last five starts. The 27-year-old retired 22 of the final 23 batters he faced. Over the past five outings by Shuckers starters, they have logged 32 1/3 innings pitched and allowed just five earned runs, a 1.40 ERA.
Nick Ramirez got the final out of the eighth, and then picked up his second RBI of the season a single to right scoring Nottingham to make it 6-2. Ramirez got the final three outs in the ninth and earned his first career save. Over 24 relief appearances, the former position player has lowered his ERA to 1.74.
The Shuckers remain in second place, three games behind Pensacola in the South Division standing with nine to play in the first half.
The Shuckers will send RHP Jorge Lopez to the mound at 6:35 p.m. Saturday as Jacksonville will counter with RHP Joe Gunkel.
