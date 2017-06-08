Shuckers fall in series finale at Braves

The Biloxi Shuckers got solid pitching in their series finale at Mississippi, but fell 1-0 to the Braves on Thursday night. With the loss and a Pensacola win, the Shuckers find themselves three games out of first with ten games remaining in the season’s first half.
Luis Ortiz had an abbreviated but effective start for the Shuckers, allowing one hit and two walks over 4.0 shutout innings. With Biloxi threatening in the fifth and the pitcher’s spot due up, Ortiz left the game for a pinch-hitter. Over the past four games, Biloxi starters have combined to allow just four runs over 24 2/3 innings pitched.
Braves starter Luiz Gohara was similarly effective, scattering three hits over 5.0 shutout innings. The Shuckers only got a runner to second once against the southpaw prospect, and were unable to mount any substantive rallies.
Javi Salas (L, 0-1) made his second appearance of the season in relief of Ortiz, and got through the fifth and sixth innings without incident. He departed after a one-out double from Kade Scivicque in the seventh, and Wuilder Rodriguez, promoted from Advanced-A Carolina earlier in the day, allowed a two-out double from Dylan Moore to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.
Rodriguez recovered for a scoreless eighth inning, but Chad Sobotka (W, 3-1) and Danny Reynolds (S, 1) combined to shut down the Shuckers in the latter innings to seal the Braves victory.
Johnny Davis and Mauricio Dubon each had two hits in the game for Biloxi. Blake Allemand’s hitting streak was snapped at eight games. Dubon also picked up his league-leading 28th stolen base in the ninth inning.
The Shuckers return to MGM Park on Friday night to open up a series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Aaron Wilkerson gets the start for Biloxi as they try to make a final push for the first half South Division championship. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network’s flagship station WGCM 1240 AM/100.9 FM and the TuneIn Radio app.
