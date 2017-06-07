Five Biloxi Shuckers named Southern League all-stars

The Southern League announced the roster for their South Division All-Star team Wednesday morning. Mauricio Dubon, Dustin DeMuth, Angel Ventura, Aaron Wilkerson and Matt Ramsey were selected to represent the Shuckers in the midsummer exhibition contest.
The Shuckers join Mississippi’s Kade Scivicque, Travis Demeritte, Ronald Acuna, Joey Meneses, Luis Valenzuela, Kolba Allard and Mike Soroka; Mobile’s Wade Wass, Forrestt Allday and Grayson Long; Jacksonville’s Brian Anderson, John Norwood, Mike Kickham and Matt Tomshaw; and Pensacola’s Gabriel Guerrero, Josh VanMeter, Jimmy Herget, Ariel Hernandez, Deck McGuire and Tyler Mahle.
The 2017 Southern League All-Star Game will take place on June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Players were selected by a vote of managers, broadcasters, general managers and print media representatives.
Dubon, a 22-year-old infielder acquired from the Red Sox in a trade before the season, will start at shortstop for the South Division. The 9th-best prospect in the Brewers organization entering the season according to MLB.com Pipeline has impressed in Biloxi, ranking third in the league in hits with 64 and leading all of Double-A baseball with 26 stolen bases. With his 26th swipe on Tuesday night, Dubon has already set the Shuckers team record for stolen bases in a season. He was named a Carolina League All-Star in 2016, a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2015 and a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2014.
DeMuth has been a steady presence at first base for the Shuckers this season, batting .250 with nine doubles and 20 runs batted in. He will start at first base for the South Division, marking his first professional All-Star selection.
Ventura has pitched to the tune of a 3-4 record and a 2.37 ERA for the Shuckers this season. After Tuesday’s start, Ventura ranks third in the league with the 2.37 ERA. The righty earned a brief promotion to Triple-A in May, and has delivered a quality start in each of his last six starts with the Shuckers. He earned his third win of the season last night at Mississippi, pitching a season-high seven innings in a 7-1 win. This is his first All-Star appearance.
Wilkerson, Biloxi's Opening Day starter, is in his first year with the Shuckers after spending the final half of the 2016 season with Triple-A Colorado Springs. The righty has been solid, going 4-2 with a 3.65 earned run average through 10 starts. He earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 21 after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Mississippi. This is his first All-Star appearance.
Ramsey has been a perfect 14 for 14 in save opportunities for the Shuckers, going 2-1 with a 2.53 earned run average in his first season in the Brewers organization. The righty, making his first All-Star appearance, previously pitched for Montgomery and Jacksonville in the Southern League. His 14 saves are second in the league only to fellow All-Star Jimmy Herget of Pensacola.
In 2016, the Shuckers sent seven representatives to the Southern League All-Star Game at Trutmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. In their inaugural 2015 season, the Shuckers set a league record by sending 10 players to Montgomery for the All-Star Game.
Comments