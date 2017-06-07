Angel Ventura throws gem as Shuckers best Braves

The Biloxi Shuckers got a clutch performance from Angel Ventura (W, 3-4) to end a two-game losing skid and beat the Mississippi Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers righty delivered his sixth straight quality start, stretching before his brief promotion to Triple-A in mid-May. His earned run average lowered to 2.37 with 7 innings of one-run ball.
Biloxi scored in the first inning for the third time in their last four games, getting four straight baserunners to start the game. Johnny Davis and Mauricio Dubon walked, and Blake Allemand followed with an RBI single to take an early lead. Dubon later scored on a failed pickoff attempt to put the Shuckers up 2-0.
The Braves got their only run in the second from a Connor Lien solo home run. The Braves outfielder added a seventh-inning double to provide the majority of Mississippi's offense for the evening.
The Shuckers went after Braves starter and Atlanta’s No. 3 prospect Kolby Allard (L, 4-3) again in the third, getting an RBI single from Dustin DeMuth to extend their lead to 3-0 and eventually bounce Allard from the game.
In the fourth, Allemand doubled for his third hit of the game to bring in two more Shuckers runs. The rally was facilitated by Dubon's 26th stolen base of the season, setting a new Shuckers single-season record.
Ventura settled in with a comfortable lead, at one point retiring 15 Braves batters in a row. Nick Ramirez pitched a scoreless eighth before back-to-back-to-back doubles from Allemand,Michael Choice, and Jacob Nottingham extended the lead to 7-1. Allemand reached base safely in all five plate appearances and the four-hit game marked the first for the Shuckers this season.
Ramirez came back out to finish off the ninth and end the game. The Shuckers gained a half-game in the South Division as Pensacola's game at Mobile was postponed due to rain. Biloxi now trails the Blue Wahoos by 2.5 games with 12 games remaining in the first half.
