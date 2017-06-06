Shuckers flirt with no-hitter, can’t knock off Braves

The Biloxi Shuckers dropped game two of their series 4-2 to the Mississippi Braves on Monday night. Though he ultimately took the loss, Bubba Derby (L, 2-1) impressed in his first start of the year by taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
The Shuckers and Braves are no strangers to no-hit bids. In Mississippi’s series at Biloxi last month, Aaron Wilkerson set a Shuckers team record (now tied by Derby during this spot start) by taking a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings.
It was Derby’s counterpart, 19-year-old Braves prospect Mike Soroka (7-3), who won the day by delivering eight shutout innings for the Braves. The righty scattered three hits and struck out nine to earn his seventh win, which ties him for the Southern League lead.
The Shuckers had their best threat against Soroka in the sixth, getting two-out singles from Johnny Davis and Mauricio Dubon, but Soroka was able to strike out Blake Allemand to end the rally.
The only baserunner allowed by Derby through six innings was on a dropped third strike. After getting two easy outs in the seventh, the righty allowed a seeing-eye single to Joey Meneses to end the no-hit bid. Derby allowed another single to Levi Hyams that put runners on the corners, and was relieved by Tayler Scott. Scott then allowed a single to Connor Lien that scored Meneses to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Derby set season-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts with nine on the night.
Josh Uhen got into trouble in the 8th inning, letting in three runs on two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch, two wild pitches and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Dustin DeMuth doubled home two off Rex Brothers in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate, but Jason Hursh (S, 5) came on to get the final out and seal the win.
