Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips promoted by Milwaukee Brewers

Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder and fan favorite Brett Phillips has been promoted to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Monday.
Phillips joined the organization — along with Adrian Houser, Domingo Santana and Josh Hader — back in July 2015 in a trade with the Houston Astros for Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers.
A former sixth round selection, Phillips saw ups and downs during his time on the Coast. In 23 games in 2015, Phillips hit .250 without a homer after previously hitting 16 combined homers and .321 with the Astros’ High-A and Double-A affiliates.
Phillips spent all of 2016 in Biloxi, where he hit .229 with 16 homers, 62 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, a .729 OPS and 154 strikeouts. He was also named the league’s player of the week once and was a mid-season all-star. Despite somewhat disappointing numbers considering his prospect ranking within the farm system, Phillips earned a promotion to Triple-A Colorado Springs to start the 2017 season. Phillips thrived in the altitude, hitting .297 with a .369 on-base percentage, .589 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 49 games.
Welcome to The Show, @Brett_Phillips8, who was recalled from Triple-A @skysox today to make his @MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/yCkxytclJd— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 5, 2017
Brewers beat reporter Tom Haudricourt tweeted that Milwaukee placed third baseman Travis Shaw on paternity leave, clearing a space on the roster for Phillips.
MLBPipeline.com currently ranks Phillips as the Brewers’ No. 10 prospect.
According to the site: “Phillips’ above-average defense is a clean fit in center field, and his cannon arm is more than enough for right field should he be forced off the position. In spite of his disappointing 2016 campaign, Phillips’ intriguing blend of power, speed and hitting ability could make him a dynamic top-of-the-order hitter, with the floor of a productive fourth outfielder.”
Monday’s news makes Phillips the 12th former Shucker to make it to The Show, joining the likes of Orlando Arcia, Brent Suter, Michael Reed, Jorge Lopez and Yadiel Rivera, among others.
