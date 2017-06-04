Shuckers drop series opener to M-Braves

The Biloxi Shuckers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, dropping their series opener against the Mississippi Braves 6-1.
The game was delayed, and later ended, in the bottom of the sixth inning when hard rain moved into the Pearl area.
After dodging rain throughout their home series against Mobile, the Shuckers have now gone five days without playing a nine-inning game. The Shuckers have also endured four hours, 22-minutes worth of rain delays over the past four days.
Biloxi jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, getting three straight singles from Michael Choice, Art Charles and Jacob Nottingham off rehabbing Atlanta Braves starter Kris Medlen (1-0).
Jorge Lopez (3-4) allowed six runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings for the Shuckers. The big blows came on home runs, as Dylan Moore hit a three-run shot in the second and Travis Demeritte added a two-run homer in the fifth.
After allowing two hits, a walk and a run in the sixth inning, Lopez was relieved by Forrest Snow. Snow struck out Medlen before the rain started and sent the game into a delay. Despite efforts by the grounds crew, officials determined that the Trustmark Park playing surface would not recover in time to resume the game.
The Shuckers return to play at 7 p.m. Monday night, as a to be determined starter takes the mound for Biloxi against Mike Soroka for the Braves.
