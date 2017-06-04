Allemand, Shuckers nip BayBears

It took 14 innings through a steady rain, but the Biloxi Shuckers completed a comeback to beat the Mobile BayBears 7-6 on Saturday night. Blake Allemand's walk-off single scoring Mauricio Dubon proved to be the difference in the four hour, eight-minute affair.
The Shuckers continued their trend of scoring early runs, getting two across in the first off Jake Jewell. Dubon singled, stole his 25th base of the season, and came home on a Michael Choice single. Dubon's stolen base tied him for the most in a single season in Shuckers history. Angel Ortega drove in another run on a ground ball booted by second baseman Andrew Daniel.
The BayBears struck back against starter Aaron Wilkerson in the third, getting back-to-back triples from Luis Tejada and Tim Arawawa to tie the game. On the latter triple, Michael Reed slipped on the slick turf and had to leave the game. The Shuckers right fielder walked off the field on his own power and was replaced in the lineup by Blake Allemand.
With the rain picking up in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Shuckers played for a single run and got it thanks to Javier Betancourt. The second baseman drove in the go-ahead run with a single past a drawn-in infield to give the Shuckers a 3-2 lead.
Wilkerson continued to pitch effectively into the seventh, when Wade Wass tied the game with a solo home run to right field. He left with two runners on base and two outs in the seventh with the game tied, but reliever Josh Uhen hit the first batter he faced and then allowed a three-run double to David Fletcher past a sliding Allemand to give the BayBears a 6-3 lead.
After the deflating top half of the seventh, Dubon put some life back in his team with a leadoff double in the bottom half of the inning. Allemand brought him home with a sacrifice fly, and then with two outs, Choice worked a long at-bat into a walk. The BayBears replaced reliever Abel De Los Santos with Eric Karch, and Angel Ortega greeted the righty with a long two-run home run to left that tied the game 6-6.
Uhen pitched a scoreless eighth, and Tayler Scott and Matt Ramsey combined for three shutout innings. Both teams traded zeroes until the 14th inning, when Nick Ramirez (3-1) pitched his season-best third shutout inning in the top half and Dubon led off the bottom half with a hustle double off Adam Hofacket (0-1). Allemand then followed with a single that scored Dubon to give the Shuckers a 7-6 victory.
The 14-inning affair tied for the longest game played at MGM Park, matching the 6-5 win in 14 innings on June 6, 2015 against Mobile. Biloxi improved to 5-3 in extra-inning games this season.
The Shuckers, one game behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the South Division with 15 games left in the first half, start a five-game series at Mississippi Sunday. Jorge Lopez gets the ball for Biloxi for the 5:00 pm start.
Comments