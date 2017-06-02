Shuckers blank BayBears in rain-shortened contest

The Biloxi Shuckers and Mobile BayBears ran into inclement weather for the fourth consecutive night on Friday, but were able to play into the sixth inning in a rain-shortened 7-0 Shuckers victory.
The home team got home runs from Clint Coulter, Michael Choice and Michael Reed, plus received a six-inning shutout on the mound from Luis Ortiz.
With the win and a Pensacola loss, the Shuckers are just one game back in the Southern League South. There are 16 games remaining in the season's first half.
The Shuckers started their scoring in the second inning, when BayBears pitcher Osmer Morales (L, 2-1) walked back-to-back batters before Coulter hit an opposite-field three-run home run. Choice added a solo shot for his first Shuckers home run in the third to make the score 4-0. Coulter added a double in his second at-bat and was 2-for-2 with the two-bagger and long ball.
In the fourth, Mauricio Dubon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Reed followed with a two-run home run, his seventh of the season, to extend the lead to 7-0.
Ortiz (3-3) had yet another stellar start, delivering six scoreless innings for the rain-shortened complete game shutout. The righty struck out six and allowed five harmless hits over the course of the outing.
After a Dubon leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth, the steady drizzle that had been present throughout the game began to accelerate. After a 40 minute delay, the umpiring crew called the game.
After clinching a series win, the Shuckers look to win their fourth in a row in their finale at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Aaron Wilkerson will get the nod for Biloxi with a chance to earn a tie at the top of South Division.
