Shuckers sweep doubleheader from BayBears on Thursday

After rain had washed out Wednesday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mobile BayBears, the clubs met for a doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Shuckers took game one by a score of 5-1, getting a stellar pitching performance from Angel Ventura and more clutch hitting from Mauricio Dubon . In game two, Corbin Burnes impressed in his Shuckers debut with 3.2 no-hit innings before rain halted play. The Shuckers avoided being no-hit and rallied for two runs in the sixth inning and a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
Thursday evening's twin bill saw 3 hours, 17 minutes of game duration and 2 hours, 20 minutes in a rain delay.
The Shuckers struck first in game one, getting a first-inning double from Michael Choice off Grayson Long (L, 3-3) before Art Charles reached on an infield single. When second baseman Alberto Triunfel had trouble picking up the ball, Choice scampered home to score the game's first run.
Mobile evened the score in the second with a double from Andrew Daniel, but the Shuckers responded with four runs to put the game out of reach. Dubon's three-run double was the big blow, and Choice brought in an insurance run with his second double of the game.
Ventura (W, 2-4) took the lead and ran with it, delivering 6.1 innings of one-run ball before Tayler Scott came on to get the final two outs of the seventh inning and finish off the seven-inning win.
Brewers No. 20 prospect Corbin Burnes made his Double-A debut in game two and tossed 3.2 innings of hitless baseball before heavy rains halted play in the top of the fourth inning. Burnes walked one and struck out five, facing the minimum. The 22-year-old retired the first eight batters he faced before walking Alberto Trienfel in the third. Burnes would pick off Triunfel at first base to end the third inning. Burnes was 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA over 11 starts for Advanced-A Carolina prior to his promotion to Biloxi over the weekend.
The game was halted at 8:25 pm by heavy rains and resumed at 10:45 pm. Forrest Snow (W, 4-2) took over on the mound for Burnes and struck out Mobile's David Fletcher for the final out of the fourth.
The BayBears broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, collecting three straight singles against Snow. Triunfel drew a two-out, bases loaded walk to plate the game's first run.
Mobile's Connor Lillis-White and Justin Anderson no-hit the Shuckers over the first five innings of game two. Reliever Ivan Herandez (L, 2-1) retired the first two Shuckers in the sixth before Michael Reed singled through the middle for Biloxi's first hit. Blake Allemand followed with an RBI double to tie the game, and Michael Choice singled in Allemand to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead.
Matt Ramsey (S, 14) earned his league-leading 14th save with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts to preserve the game two win and doubleheader sweep. Ramsey is 14-for-14 in save chances.
The Shuckers are now 4-0 in doubleheader games at MGM Park this season and remain two games back of Pensacola in the South Division race.
The BayBears and Shuckers meet at MGM Park again on Friday for game four of the five-game series. RHP Luis Ortiz will make the start for Biloxi against RHP Osmer Morales for Mobile. Coverage will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network's flagship station WGCM 1240 AM/100.9 FM and the TuneIn Radio app.
