Shuckers avoid sweep at Tennessee

The Biloxi Shuckers snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided a sweep on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies.
With their win and a Pensacola loss, the Shuckers are back within two games of first place in the Southern League South.
Reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Aaron Wilkerson, (4-2) led the way, delivering 6.2 innings of one-run ball and tying a season high with nine strikeouts. Over Wilkerson’s last three starts, he’s allowed just five runs over 20.2 innings with two walks and 24 strikeouts.
The Smokies pushed across the first run of the afternoon in the fourth inning when Charcer Burks's single was followed by a David Bote double and Yasiel Balaguert sacrifice fly. Wilkerson would allow only two other hits in his outing, keeping his team in the game.
After struggling through five innings against Tennessee's Duane Underwood Jr. (4-3), the Shuckers broke through in the sixth inning. Johnny Davis doubled, and Mauricio Dubon took his place on the bases with a fielder's choice. Dustin DeMuth followed with a double of his own to put runners on second and third. After Michael Choice struck out on a pitch in the dirt, Dubon timed up the catcher's throw to first and scored the tying run. DeMuth would give his team the lead a moment later by scampering home on a wild pitch.
Tayler Scott finished the seventh and eighth after Wilkerson reached his pitch limit, and Knoxville native Matt Ramsey recovered from his loss on Saturday to pitch a scoreless ninth. Ramsey leads the league with 13 saves.
The Shuckers have an off day on Monday as they recover from their long journey back from Tennessee, and return to MGM Park on Tuesday night to begin a series against the Mobile BayBears at 6:35 p.m. Taylor Jungmann is scheduled to oppose Alex Blackford in the opener.
Comments