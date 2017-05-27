Shuckers second baseman Javier Betancourt throws to first after fielding a ground ball during game between the Shuckers and Braves.
Shuckers second baseman Javier Betancourt throws to first after fielding a ground ball during game between the Shuckers and Braves. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
May 27, 2017 10:38 PM

Shuckers drop heartbreaker at Tennessee

Sun Herald

The Biloxi Shuckers dropped their fifth straight game Saturday , losing 6-5 to the Tennessee Smokies on a walk-off double in the ninth inning.

It marks the second time this series the Shuckers have been walked off after not experiencing such a loss through the season's first 46 games.

Luis Ortiz fought his way through four innings in his start, allowing four runs on four hits. The Shuckers righty allowed a two-run home run to Jason Vosler in the first, an RBI single to Ian Rice in the third, and a solo home run to Jeffrey Baez in the fourth. Ortiz left the game trailing 4-0.

The Shuckers would climb their way back in the game against starter Trevor Clifton in the fifth. Javier Betancourt hit a leadoff double and scored on a wild pitch, and Johnny Davis parlayed a walk and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt into a run when Blake Allemand drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Biloxi batted nine men to take a brief lead. Allemand brought home another run with an RBI single, and Dustin Houle and Angel Ortega drove in runs with bases-loaded walks against a struggling Smokies bullpen.

After Forrest Snow pitched two scoreless innings in relief, Josh Uhen entered to protect the 5-4 Shuckers lead. Uhen walked the leadoff batter, then fell victim to a failed force play at second and a wild pitch to allow an unearned run that tied the game 5-5.

The Smokies got scoreless eighth and ninth innings from Ryan McNeil and James Pugliese (4-2). Uhen got through the eighth and recorded one out in the ninth before closer Matt Ramsey (2-1) entered to try and send the game to extra innings. A walk to David Bote was followed by a walk-off RBI double from Vosler to win the game 6-5.

The Shuckers will send reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Aaron Wilkerson to the mound for Sunday's 1 p.m. series finale as they try to avoid the sweep. Duane Underwood Jr. is expected to start for the Smokies.

