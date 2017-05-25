Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon is tagged out by Chattanooga Lookouts second baseman Levi Michael while attempting to steal second base on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Biloxi. The Shuckers lost at Tennessee on Thursday.
Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon is tagged out by Chattanooga Lookouts second baseman Levi Michael while attempting to steal second base on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Biloxi. The Shuckers lost at Tennessee on Thursday.

Shuckers can’t tame Smokies

The Biloxi Shuckers dropped their third straight game Thursday night, losing 10-4 to the Tennessee Smokies. A six-run sixth broke the game open for the Smokies, who improved to a league-best 27-19 on the season. The Shuckers fell to 25-22 and lost a share of first place from Pensacola.

Taylor Williams (L, 0-2) was sharp in his start for Biloxi, allowing two runs, one earned, in 3 1/3 innings. The righty struck out five batters and walked none over his outing, but departed trailing 2-0.

The Shuckers got a run back in the top of the fifth off starter Jen-Ho Tseng (W, 5-1) when Johnny Davis brought home Clint Coulter with a sacrifice fly. It would be the first of two runs batted in for Davis, who also drove in a run with a groundout later in the game.

After Josh Uhen delivered 1 2/3 shutout innings, Jorge Lopez entered to start the sixth inning. Making his first relief appearance of the season, Lopez allowed five runs on three hits in only a third of an inning to give the Smokies a 7-1 lead. They added another run off Bubba Derby later in the inning to extend their lead to 8-1.

The Shuckers got three runs back in the seventh on a Derby RBI single and two groundouts to bring the deficit to 8-4. But the Smokies would answer with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, and escape a bases-loaded jam in the top of the eighth to squander Biloxi’s best threat.

Javi Salas made his 2017 debut in the eighth inning allowing a home run to make the score 10-4. David Garner pitched a perfect ninth to end the game for Tennessee.

Javier Betancourt had three of Biloxi’s ten hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, boosting his average to .295.

