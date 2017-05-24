Missed opportunties cost Shuckers against Tennessee

The Biloxi Shuckers were walked off for the first time this season, dropping their series opener against the Tennessee Smokies 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday.
A bases-loaded walk brought in the winning run for the Smokies to hand Biloxi their second straight loss. The Shuckers left 11 runners on base, and at least one in each inning, finishing 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Shuckers jumped out to a fast start, as Johnny Davis parlayed a first-inning bunt single into a run thanks to his 12th stolen base of the season, a sacrifice bunt, and an RBI groundout from Blake Allemand.
Taylor Jungmann started for the Shuckers, delivering five innings and allowing four runs on five hits. The Smokies tied the game up in the third inning on a single, balk and sacrifice fly, but Jacob Nottingham gave the Shuckers the lead right back in the top of the fourth inning with his first home run of the season.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jungmann allowed a three-run home run to Ian Rice to give the Smokies a 4-2 lead.
After Tennessee starter Zach Hedges left the game in the bottom of the fifth, the Shuckers capitalized on reliever Brad Markey to climb back in the game. A Nottingham leadoff single in the sixth came around on a Dustin DeMuth RBI groundout to bring the Shuckers within a run, and Allemand hit his first home run in the seventh to tie the game.
Forrest Snow and Nick Ramirez gave the Shuckers three shutout innings of relief to help send the game to extra innings. But missed offensive opportunities, like a one-out triple from Clint Coulter off Andury Acevedo (1-0) in the 10th, marred Biloxi's efforts.
After pitching a scoreless ninth, Tayler Scott (3-3) walked the leadoff batter in the tenth and found himself in a bases-loaded situation with nobody out. After a bases loaded strikeout, Jason Vosler drew a walk to force in the winning run.
Thanks to a Pensacola loss to Mississippi on Wednesday, the Shuckers remain in a first place tie atop the Southern League South Division standings.
The Shuckers return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday night for game two of their series against the Smokies. Taylor Williams will oppose Tennessee righty Jen-Ho Tseng.
