Biloxi Shuckers rout Chattanooga Lookouts

The Biloxi Shuckers won their third straight game on Thursday night, defeating the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 9-3 at MGM Park. Their nine runs were a season high, and kept them in a second-place tie, a game out of first place in the Southern League South Division standings.
The Shuckers battered Lookouts ace Fernando Romero (L, 2-5), touching him for seven runs and season-high six earned runs in 4.1 innings. After scoring single runs in the first and fourth on RBI groundouts, the Shuckers broke through in the fifth. They scored five runs on five hits, getting RBI singles from Dustin DeMuth and Angel Ortega and a two-run single from Art Charles to break the game open. Charles finished with a season-high three RBI.
Shuckers starter Taylor Jungmann danced out of trouble in each of his four innings, stranding six Lookouts on base without allowing a run. The righty struck out four and walked five over the course of his outing.
Forrest Snow relieved Jungmann, allowing a run in the fifth and two in the eighth but delivering 3 2/3 solid innings to pick up the win. Bubba Derby finished off the final 1 1.3 innings without issue to complete the win.
In the game, every Shuckers batter reached base at least once. Mauricio Dubon and Blake Allemand each drove in a run with sacrifices or productive outs, and Johnny Davis had two singles and three runs scored.
The Shuckers improved to 3-3 on the homestand and 11-6 during the month of May.
The Shuckers will look for their fourth straight win on Friday night in game two of the series with the Lookouts. RHP Taylor Williams starts for the Shuckers against RHP Ryan Eades for the Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with the Beau Rivage Pregame Show starting at 6:15 pm on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com and TuneIn Radio.
