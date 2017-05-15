Junior Guerra pitches well, but Shuckers fall to M-Braves

With Brewers Opening Day starter Junior Guerra on the mound, the Biloxi Shuckers dropped their third straight game to the Mississippi Braves by a score of 10-4 on Monday night.
Guerra (L, 0-1) was solid, overcoming some early command issues to complete five innings. The righty struck out four and retired the last eight batters he faced. According to Brewers reports, Guerra is scheduled to make another start for the Shuckers on Saturday before rejoining the major league squad.
The Braves got off to a fast start, scoring three unearned runs in the top of the first inning. After a two-out infield error kept the inning alive, Joey Meneses hit a three-run home run to left-center to put Mississippi ahead.
The Shuckers answered back in the bottom of the second, getting back-to-back doubles from Dustin DeMuth and Jacob Nottingham to bring the score to 3-1.
Keith Curcio hit a solo home run in the third off Guerra, and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Jared James extended the Braves lead to 5-1. But in the bottom half of the inning, Braves starter Luiz Gohara exited the game due to an apparent arm injury. The highly-touted prospect was making his Double-A debut.
Pressed into unexpected duty, Braves reliever Chad Sobotka (W, 2-1) delivered valuable innings to get his team through the sixth. His only mistake was an RBI double to Mauricio Dubon in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-2 and extend Dubon's hitting streak to nine games.
The Braves added two more runs in the seventh off Bubba Derby, getting an RBI triple from Curcio and a sacrifice fly from Travis Demeritte. Dubon countered in the bottom half of the inning with another double, this one driving in two runs, and stealing his league-leading 21st base of the year.
Trailing just 7-4 heading into the ninth inning, the Braves got three more runs off Josh Uhen to break the game open. Michael Mader pitched a hitless eighth and ninth to clinch the series win.
The Shuckers and Braves play a late-morning contest on Tuesday, as Luis Ortiz goes for Biloxi against Max Fried for Mississippi. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.
