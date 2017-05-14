Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun

Shuckers centerfielder Johnny Davis robbed the Blue Wahoos of a home run in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The theft also grabbed the No. 1 spot on ESPN SportsCenter's plays of the day.
The Biloxi Shuckers are starting their second full season at their new stadium, MGM Park. Sun Herald photojournalist John Fitzhugh offers a few observations on the stadium where he has shot dozens of games.
Lynn Peterman was in her apartment at The Reserve in Gulfport when she heard three shots and the sound of cars crashing into her apartment. She and her father ran outside and found the driver of a pickup truck dying from gun shot wounds.
Charity Buchholtz of Long Beach explains why she and others are protesting against captive dolphins being on display at the Mississippi Aquarium under construction in Gulfport. #EmptyTheTanks protested at 70 locations in 20 countries on Saturday.