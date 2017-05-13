Biloxi Shuckers

M-Braves end Shuckers’ winning streak

With a ninth-inning rally, the Mississippi Braves defeated the Biloxi Shuckers by a score of 6-4 Saturday night. Biloxi's winning streak was snapped at five games, and at day's end, there is a three-way tie atop the Southern League's South Division.

The game was played in front of 5,227 at MGM Park, the largest crowd of the season and the fourth-largest in the park’s three-year history.

The Shuckers manufactured a run in the bottom of the first when Johnny Davis walked, stole second, advanced to third on a fly ball and scored on an Angel Ortega groundout to take a 1-0 lead.

The Braves answered serve in the top of the second, scoring an unearned run off starter Taylor Jungmann after a Davis fielding error and Connor Lien gift double brought home Dylan Moore to tie the game.

Jungmann would allow three runs on seven hits in six innings, surrendering a run-scoring triple to Ronald Acuna in the fifth and a solo home run from Carlos Franco in the sixth. He left the game trailing 3-1.

Braves starter Wes Parsons lasted just four innings, and reliever Danny Reynolds let up a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Javier Betancourt. A leadoff triple from Blake Allemand in the seventh off Philip Pfeifer came around to score to tie the game at three.

Angel Ventura (1-4) relieved Jungmann in the seventh, and allowed a solo home run to Travis Demeritte in the top of the eighth inning to give the Braves a 4-3 lead. But Clint Coulter answered right back with a home run of his own in the bottom half of the inning off Bradley Roney (W, 2-0), tying the game at 4-4.

The Braves would get the final say, though, scoring two runs on bases-loaded walks off Ventura in the ninth inning. Michael Mader pitched around a leadoff double from Allemand to put up a zero and earn his second save.

The Shuckers return to action Sunday at 1:05 p.m. as they try once again to take sole possession of first place. Jorge Lopez will start for the Shuckers opposite Kolby Allard for the Braves.

