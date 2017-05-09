Biloxi Shuckers continue to surge up standings with latest win

The Biloxi Shuckers pounded out six doubles and earned a 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night. The ninth win in the last twelve tries places the Shuckers at 16-16 and .500 for the first time since April 12. The Shuckers have caught the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and are a game back of the first-place Mississippi Braves.
Biloxi got started in the first when Mauricio Dubon led off with a single off starter Matt Tomshaw and Michael Reed followed with a two-run home run. The home run was Reed's sixth of the season, placing him just one back of the Southern League lead.
Angel Ortega would record the first of his two doubles in the third inning, later scoring on a Michael Choice RBI groundout. Shuckers starter Jorge Lopez was unable to protect his 3-0 lead, allowing a pair of home runs to Austin Nola and John Norwood in the third and fourth to tie the game at 3-3. Lopez would work 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven.
After Lopez struggled to finish the fifth, Tayler Scott cleaned up a Jacksonville rally and added a 1-2-3 sixth. In the top of the seventh, Jumbo Shrimp reliever James Buckelew allowed doubles to Ortega, Choice, Dustin DeMuth and Jacob Nottingham to give the Shuckers a 6-3 lead. Nottingham's drive was his second double of the game, and DeMuth's hit capped a night in which he extended his hitting streak to 10 games and on-base streak to 18 games.
Taylor Jungmann allowed a run in two innings of relief work, but Matt Ramsey nailed down his ninth save in as many chances to take control of the Southern League lead.
Ortega, DeMuth and Nottingham each recorded multi-hit games in the win.
