Shuckers drop series final to Montgomery

The Biloxi Shuckers lost a late lead and fell 6-4 to the Montgomery Biscuits in their homestand finale Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Wilkerson started for the Shuckers, pitching the first five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. The righty made his return to the rotation after leaving the club in late April to be with his wife as they prepared for their first child.

The Biscuits struck first in the top of the first, getting a Grant Kay solo home run to take a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers would answer back in the bottom of the inning, getting an RBI single from new addition Michael Choice to tie the game at 1-1. Choice left the game in the seventh inning after being struck in the head by a 96 mph fastball from Ian Gibaut.

Montgomery got back-to-back home runs off Wilkerson in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Cade Gotta led off the inning with a shot down the left field line, and Nick Ciuffo followed with an opposite-field shot to left-center.

Biloxi took advantage of a two-out error by shortstop Andrew Velazquez in the sixth inning to take a lead of their own. Blake Allemand reached when Velazquez mishandled a ground ball, Clint Coulter followed with a single, and Angel Ortega hit a three-run home run off Ian Gibaut to give the Shuckers a 4-3 edge.

Bubba Derby relieved Wilkerson and allowed the Biscuits to tie the game in the seventh on a Gotta run-scoring single, but pitched into the ninth inning. Tayler Scott (1-2) got through the ninth inning unscathed, but allowed two runs in the top of the tenth when Michael Russell hit a two-out RBI double and Nathan Lukes followed with a run-scoring single to take a 6-4 lead. Diego Castillo (1-3) pitched three shutout innings, including the bottom of the tenth, to earn the win.

The Shuckers hit the road for a five-game road trip to Jacksonville at 6:05 p.m. Monday. The starter will be RHP Angel Ventura for the Shuckers. He will be opposed by Jumbo Shrimp RHP Severino Gonzalez.