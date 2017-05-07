The Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits

Shuckers second baseman Javier Betancourt hugs Montgomery's Braxton Lee.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers third baseman Angel Ortega throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Montgomery.
Shuckers center fielder Johnny Davis throws to the infield after catching a fly ball against Montgomery.
Shuckers second baseman Javier Betancourt tags Montgomery's Braxton Lee on a failed stolen base attempt.
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon leaps for a line drive over his head against Montgomery.
Shuckers second baseman Javier Betancourt takes the throw from catcher Jacob Nottingham to tag out Montgomery's Braxton Lee.
Umpire Matt Winter signals fair ball as Shuckers third baseman Angel Ortega makes a diving stop of a ground ball against Montgomery.
Shuckers right fielder Clint Coulter catches a fly ball against Montgomery.
Biscuits second baseman Michael Russell forces Shuckers runner Michael Choice at second.
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon dives to first base against the Montgomery Biscuits.
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon tries to catch a line drive that went over his head to right field against Montgomery.
Shuckers base runner Johnny Davis steals second as Montgomery's Michael Russell waits on the throw.
