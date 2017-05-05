Shuckers crumble Biscuits in doubleheader

After an off day and a postponement, the Biloxi Shuckers made the most of their two games Thursday night in a doubleheader sweep of the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers have won six of their last seven games and are just 2.5 games behind Pensacola in the South Division standings.
In game one, the Shuckers found themselves in an early 4-0 hole after starter Taylor Jungmann (W, 1-2) allowed back-to-back home runs to Nick Ciuffo and Cade Gotta in the second inning. But Jungmann would put up zeroes after that and get through five innings, allowing his offense to get back in the game.
Dustin Houle doubled home a run in the bottom of the second inning off Greg Harris (L, 1-2), and Dustin DeMuth would hit a solo home run to start the third. The Shuckers then loaded the bases for Johnny Davis , who hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season to give the Shuckers a 7-4 lead. The slam was the third in club history and first by a player other than Nick Ramirez .
Jacob Nottingham added an insurance run in the fourth with a run-scoring single. After Jungmann departed, Ramirez pitched two spotless innings to cap off the 8-4 victory in seven innings
In game two of the doubleheader, it was the Shuckers who jumped out to an early lead. Michael Reed drove home a run in the first inning off starter Fernando Baez, and Montgomery's defense allowed three more runs to score in the bottom of the second. Art Charles hit an RBI double in the third to extend the lead.
But starter Jorge Lopez was uncharacteristically shaky, allowing two runs each in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to tie the game 6-6. Both teams exchanged threats in the late innings, but Josh Uhen and Tayler Scott pitched out of trouble for the Shuckers and Brad Schreiber and Ian Gibaut escaped their own jams for the Biscuits.
After Matt Ramsey (W, 2-0) escaped a Montgomery threat in the top of the eighth, Javier Betancourt singled off Diego Castillo (L, 0-3) and advanced to second on a fielding error by right fielder Cade Gotta. Davis reached on a bunt single to advance Betancourt to third and took second on defensive indifference. But Angel Ortega and Mauricio Dubon were both unable to bring him the winning run, leaving it to DeMuth. The Shuckers first baseman lined a single to right, sealing a 7-6 extra-inning victory.
Dubon had three stolen bases in game two and four for the day, giving him a league-leading 15 on the year. Thank ranks him second in all of Minor League Baseball.
With their doubleheader sweep, the Shuckers improve to 13-14 on the season and are now tied for second place in the Southern League South Division, just 2.5 games behind the first-place Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
The Shuckers return to action Friday night at 6:35 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits. RHP Taylor Williams will make the start for the Shuckers against Montgomery RHP Matt Franco.
The homestand continues with post-game fireworks on Saturday and Breakin' BBoy McCoy and Family Fun Day on Sunday.
Comments