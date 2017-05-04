Brewers trade former 1st-round pick to Dodgers

Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Victor Roache was shipped to the West Coast on Thursday by the team’s parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers announced that the slugger from Georgia Southern was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later.
Roache was having a rough 2016 season for the Shuckers, hitting .176 with no homers in 74 at-bats.
Roache is looking to rebound from a 2016 season that was limited to 51 games due to a fractured left fibula. He batted .243 with four homers and 15 RBIs.
Roache, a 2012 first-round pick by Milwaukee, hit 18 homers or more in his first three seasons in the Brewers’ organization. He batted .259 with 18 homers 71 RBIs in 2015 while splitting time between Single-A Brevard County (Fla.) and Double-A Biloxi.
