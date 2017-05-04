Brewers trade former 1st-round pick to Dodgers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break Pause 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:26 James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Victor Roache has a plan to get back to what made him a former first-round draft pick. The current Biloxi Shuckers left fielder is off to a good start in 2017. pochs@sunherald.com