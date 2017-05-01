Shuckers fall in series finale at Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Biloxi Shuckers were looking for a series sweep of the first-place Pensacola Blue Wahoos and just their second five-game sweep in team history Monday night, but a late rally came up short in a 3-1 loss.
Weather conditions were more hitter-friendly at Blue Wahoos Stadium than previous games in the series, but pitching prevailed once again. Former Shucker Austin Ross (W, 3-0) continued his dominance, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out nine to earn the victory.
The Blue Wahoos struck first in the second, when Aristedes Aquino hit a solo home run to center off Shuckers starter Angel Ventura (L, 0-3). Ventura would allow only two runs in six innings, but took the tough-luck loss once again.
Trailing 2-0 heading to the top of the eighth inning, the Shuckers mounted a rally against reliever Geoff Broussard (S, 3). Johnny Davis singled with one out, stole second, and scored on a Dustin DeMuth double. The shot to right-center field hit off the top of the wall, just missing a game-tying home run. With the tying run at second, Michael Reed struck out to end the threat. DeMuth finished the night 1-for-3 and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.
The Blue Wahoos added a run off Tayler Scott in the eighth inning, and Broussard pitched around a leadoff walk for a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.
After an off day Tuesday, the Shuckers return to action on Wednesday for a five-game series at MGM Park in Biloxi. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 pm
Comments