Shuckers continue dominance over Blue Wahoos

Trailing 3-2 heading into the ninth, the Biloxi Shuckers were in danger of seeing their three-game winning streak snapped in Pensacola on Sunday afternoon.
But a two-run double from Clint Coulter off dominant closer Jimmy Herget in the ninth inning gave the Shuckers yet another victory over the first-place Blue Wahoos.
The win was Biloxi’s first when trailing after eight innings (1-12) and was the third victory in a one-run game during the winning streak, pushing the club’s record to 5-3 in those games.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers as he continued his return from Tommy John surgery. The Blue Wahoos forced him from the game after two innings pitched and one run allowed. The righty allowed two first-inning doubles and a walk, and struck out three batters on the afternoon.
The Shuckers turned to Forrest Snow in the third as they tried to save their bullpen the day after their 15-inning marathon win. Snow allowed a run in his first inning of work, but the righty ultimately worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed just three singles and four walks.
Biloxi's bats finally awoke in the sixth inning, when Dustin DeMuth hit an RBI double off Blue Wahoos starter Deck McGuire and Art Charles followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. DeMuth pushed his on-base streak to 11 games.
The Blue Wahoos took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh off Josh Uhen (1-0), using three hits and a throwing error by Blake Allemand to push across an unearned run. The Shuckers threatened in the eighth against Ismael Guillon, but DeMuth was stranded at third to end the rally. Uhen pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the eighth inning to keep the deficit at 3-2.
Jimmy Herget (0-1) entered in the ninth inning trying to earn his ninth save of the season, but the Shuckers had other plans. With one out, pinch-hitter Victor Roache walked, Angel Ortega singled, and Coulter doubled to give the Shuckers a 4-3 lead. Matt Ramsey worked around a one-out single to deliver a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save, giving the Shuckers their fourth straight victory.
The win pushed Biloxi’s record to 9-5 on the road this season and 5-4 against Pensacola. The Shuckers play their series finale at Pensacola at 6:35 p.m. Monday, looking for their second ever five-game sweep, before an off day Tuesday.
