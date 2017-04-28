Lopez, Shuckers blank Pensacola

The Biloxi Shuckers won their second game in a row Friday night, edging the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 1-0 on the strength of starter Jorge Lopez.
Lopez (2-1) was dominant once again, scattering two hits and tying a career high by striking out ten batters over six shutout innings. The righty lowered his earned run average to 1.73 over the course of the night. The franchise’s career leader in most pitching categories was making his 37th Biloxi start and ninth against Pensacola.
The Shuckers had trouble solving Pensacola starter Luis Castillo (1-1), but were able to manage one run in the top of the first inning.Blake Allemand doubled with one out, advanced to third on a Michael Reed single, and scored with two outs when Castillo threw a wild pitch. They managed just four hits the rest of the way, including a double from Lopez himself, but were able to hold their lead.
Lopez departed after six innings, and Josh Uhen weaved out of trouble to pitch two scoreless frames of his own. Matt Ramsey pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the victory, earning his fifth save. Ramsey was pitching for a second consecutive night and remains perfect on the season in save opportunities.
Allemand was 1-for-4 and has hit in all three games since coming off the DL. Reed was 2-for-4 on the night and had the lone multi-hit effort for the Shuckers.
The Shuckers improved to 9-13 on the season and gained a game on the first-place Blue Wahoos. They are now five games back of first, and only two behind the second-place Mobile Bay Bears.
