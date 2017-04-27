Shuckers rally past Pensacola

The Biloxi Shuckers snapped a three-game losing streak in style Thursday night, scoring four late runs to defeat the first-place Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-3.
The Shuckers were once again unable to solve Pensacola starter Tyler Mahle, who allowed only one hit over seven innings in Biloxi's home opener two weeks ago and pitched the Southern League's first perfect game since 1970 last weekend. Mahle went six shutout innings, scattering four singles amidst seven strikeouts.
Mahle left with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a Josh Van Meter RBI single off Shuckers starter Taylor Jungmann in the third. Jungmann turned in his best performance of the season, delivering four innings and striking out seven with only the one run on his ledger.
Forrest Snow (W, 1-1) kept the Blue Wahoos off the board for two innings, and the Shuckers erupted once they got into Pensacola's bullpen. With one out in the seventh inning, Clint Coulter dropped a bloop double off Ismael Guillon (L, 1-2) and Angel Ortega reached on a fielding error by Van Meter. After Javier Betancourt reached on a fielder's choice, Victor Roache delivered with a two-out, two-run double to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. Mauricio Dubon reached on a catcher's interference, stole his second base of the game to give him a league-leading ten swipes on the season, and Blake Allemand followed with an RBI single to give the Shuckers a third run.
Nick Ramirez and Tristan Archer combined to put up a zero in the bottom of the seventh, and the Shuckers added an insurance run in the eighth when Coulter grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
Matt Ramsey (S, 4) allowed his first runs of the season, letting the tying run get to scoring position in the ninth. But with runners on first and second, Ramsey struck out Gabriel Guerrero to end the game and seal a 4-3 victory.
The Shuckers return to action Friday evening for game two of their series at Pensacola. Jorge Lopez will start for the Shuckers, and Luis Castillo will start for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with the Beau Rivage Pregame Show starting at 6:15 pm on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com and TuneIn Radio.
