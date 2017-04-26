Shuckers, Generals' series finale decided in ninth inning

Despite a ninth inning comeback attempt, the Biloxi Shuckers (7-13) dropped the series finale 6-5 against Jackson Wednesday on Education Day at MGM Park.
The Shuckers scored their first run in 18 innings during the first inning. They took advantage of a dropped popup by Generals second baseman Jamie Westbrook for an early 1-0 lead.
Angel Ventura (0-2) started for the Shuckers, totaling 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. An early home run by Jose Queliz gave the Generals (13-6) a 2-1 lead into the middle innings, and Kelly Dugan added a two-run home run of his own in the sixth off relieverBubba Derby to extend the lead to 4-1.
Ivan Pineyro (1-0) was excellent in his first Double-A start of the season, tossing 6 2/3 innings and allowing just the one unearned run in the first inning. The Shuckers left runners on second and third in the fifth and seventh innings, squandering opportunities to close the gap.
The Generals added two more runs in the eighth on a solo home run from Colin Walsh and Jamie Westbrook RBI single off Tayler Scott to pad their lead. Miller Diaz held the Shuckers in relief through the eighth inning to earn a hold.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Shuckers loaded the bases against reliever Yuhei Nakaushiro behind a walk, single and infield error. Dustin Houle drove in three runs with a double to deep center field. Michael Reed followed with an RBI single to bring in Houle to make it 6-5. But Gabriel Moya retired Johnny Davis and Blake Allemand to end the game for his third save.
The Generals pounded out 15 hits, but stranded 15 on base and left the bases loaded four times on Wednesday. Jackson goes 4-1 during the series. They will not meet again until Aug. 16 in Jackson. The Shuckers dropped to 2-8 after the first 10 games played at MGM Park this season. The club has lost 13 of 17 after starting the season 3-0.
The Shuckers hit the road for a five-game series at Pensacola starting at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night. They are scheduled to face Blue Wahoos ace Tyler Mahle in the opener. RHP Taylor Jungmann will make the start for the Shuckers.
