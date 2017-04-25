Shuckers may have lost more than just the game Tuesday

The Biloxi Shuckers came up just short Tuesday, falling to former Milwaukee Brewers farmhand Brooks Hall and the Jackson Generals 1-0 at MGM Park.
The loss was magnified in the sixth inning when Luis Ortiz left the game due to an injury. Ortiz is considered one of the Brewers top prospects and left after surrendering just one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out four. The specifics of Ortiz’s injury were not released Tuesday.
The Generals took a decisive 1-0 lead in the fifth on a Rudy Flores homer to right-center.
Hall was dominant for the Generals, striking out seven against four hits in six innings to lower his ERA to 5.06.
Clint Coulter led Biloxi (7-12) with two hits, including a double. Johnny Davis also hit a triple for Biloxi.
Converted reliever Nick Ramirez continued to pitch well Tuesday. The former first baseman allowed two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He also recorded a strikeout.
Biloxi concludes its five-game series against Jackson (12-6) Wednesday morning. First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. to accommodate Education Day. The Shuckers are also offering a “Business Person’s Special,” which includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips and a small drink for $10.
Comments