Generals thrash Shuckers at MGM Park

One night after walking off the Jackson Generals in extra innings, the Biloxi Shuckers were unable to recapture the magic in an 11-0 loss on Monday.
The Shuckers got their leadoff batter on base in six innings, but only mustered three hits against Josh Taylor (2-1) and the Generals bullpen.
Taylor Williams (0-1) started for the Shuckers, allowing two unearned runs in 1.2 innings. The righty, on a pitch count as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, fell victim to a pair of RBI doubles in the first inning after Mauricio Dubon began the game with a throwing error.
Jon Perrin relieved Williams, and gave the Shuckers badly-needed innings despite allowing seven runs in 5.1 innings of work. Perrin struck out eight batters and got his team through the seventh inning trailing 9-0.
The Generals added a run in the eighth inning off Forrest Snow with a pair of doubles, and another run in the ninth on a solo home run from Kelly Dugan. The shot to right was Dugan's second of the night, following a three-run homer in the fifth. Jackson hit eight doubles on the night, including two each from Rudy Flores and Victor Reyes. Jamie Westbrook, after going two for his last 36 at-bats, hit three doubles and a two-run triple.
Michael Reed was 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Dubon went 0-for-3 with a walk and saw his seven-game hitting streak end.
The Shuckers look to even up the series Tuesday night as they send Luis Ortiz to the mound to face former Shucker Brooks Hall. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Comments