Houle, Shuckers squeak past Generals

Biloxi Shuckers catcher Dustin Houle was Mr. Clutch in the 10th inning Sunday against the Jackson Generals.
Houle’s single to right field to push in the game-winner as the Shuckers knocked off Jackson 3-2 in walk-off fashion at MGM Park.
George Iskenderian led off the 10th with a walk, and moved up to third on a double to right by Javier Betancourt. Houle then ripped a shot to right before a drawn-in infield to give the Shuckers (7-10) their second win this season in MGM Park.
The Shuckers had loaded the bases in the ninth with one out but the Generals got out of the jam.
“I was just thinking to get something nice to hit,’’ Houle said. “He threw it inside a little bit but I was ready for it. I got enough wood on it to sneak it past the first baseman.
“We were resilient today. Late in the ballgame, I think everyone was wanting to get this one over with. We were running out of pitching at the end.’’
Before the game-winning hit, the Shuckers were 0-for-22 since Friday night with runners in scoring position.
Betancourt had two hits to lead the Shuckers.
Colin Walsh had three hits for the Generals (10-6).
Matt Ramsey (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Jorge Lopez got the start and worked six innings, giving up one run and one hit.
Jared Miller took the loss.
“(Lopez) pitched great through six,’’ Houle said. “He had his changeup working and his curveball was going. (Taylor) Scott came in and did his job. He didn’t have his best stuff but he was able to get by with what he had. (Bubba) Derby came in (in the 8th) and then we got to Ramsey, and he is our closer.’’
The Shuckers continue their homestand Monday at 6:35 p.m. with the Generals. The Generals face the Shuckers also on Tuesday and Wednesday before Biloxi heads to Pensacola on Thursday.
Biloxi jumped on top 1-0 in the second inning, taking advantage of Taylor Clarke’s control. Clarke hit Clint Coulter with a hit. Then Betancourt rapped a hit-and-run single to right. Houle walked and Jorge Lopez helped his own cause by blasting a sacrifice fly to center.
The Generals evened it at 1 apiece in the top of the fourth. Dawel Lugo drew a one-out walk. Walsh doubled to left, and then Kevin Cron hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Lugo.
Coulter snapped the 1-1 tie with a solo home run to left center off Jackson relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel in the sixth.
Jackson came back with an unearned run in the seventh on a throwing error by Taylor Scott. But Biloxi escaped a further bases-loaded jam when Cron was thrown out at the plate, trying to advance on a pitch that got away from Houle. Houle tossed it to Scott for the tag that ended a potential uprising.
“We had many opportunities in the game,’’ Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero said. “It is always good to see a walk-off (hit). We need to keep working to keep our offense going. Our pitching was good. You have to tip the cap to guys who threw last night and then threw today. They kept us in the game to give us an opportunity.’’
