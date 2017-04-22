Shuckers drop third straight

The Biloxi Shuckers fell into an early 4-0 hole on Satuday, and were unable to overcome it, as they lost their series opener to the Jackson Generals 8-2 in front of 3,507 fans at MGM Park.
The loss was the third straight for the Shuckers, who fell victim to swirling winds on a gusty night. The Generals hit two opposite-field home runs to left field to pad their lead in the middle innings.
Aaron Wilkerson (2-2) started for the Shuckers, and was greeted in the first inning by two doubles, a single and a sacrifice fly to put his team in a 2-0 deficit. He recovered in the second, but the third inning started with five straight baserunners and two more runs. The big blow in the inning, a two-run single by Kevin Cron, was preceded by two dropped popups in foul territory by the Shuckers infield.
The Shuckers got a run back in the fourth when Michael Reed hit his fourth home run, and second in as many days, over the left field wall. They added a run in the fifth and loaded the bases to chase starter Alex Young from the game, but Gabe Speier (2-0) entered to escape the jam.
The Generals would add to their lead with an Evan Marzilli solo home run and Victor Reyes two-run double to make the score 7-2 after six innings. In the seventh, Speier helped his own cause and homered to left field to make the score 8-2. It was the first home run by a Generals pitcher since 2006, the final year of Jackson's affiliation with the National League's Chicago Cubs.
Nick Ramirez, Forrest Snow, Preston Gainey and Matt Ramsey relieved Wilkerson in the game's latter innings. Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to six games with a fifth-inning double.
The two teams play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
