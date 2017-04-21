Shuckers drop series finale at Chattanooga

The Biloxi Shuckers scored the first three runs of Friday’s game at Chattanooga, but the Lookouts scored the final six to win 6-3. The Lookouts took the series three games to two, and improved to 8-7 on the year as the Shuckers dropped to 6-9.
Michael Reed started the scoring in the top of the first, launching his third home run of the season to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Art Charles scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Clemens (1-0) in the second, and George Iskenderian followed with an RBI fielder's choice to extend the lead to 3-0.
Angel Ventura gave the Shuckers 3.2 innings in the start, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out one. The Lookouts chipped away at the early deficit with a two-run double from Engelb Vielma in the third and an RBI single from Ryan Walker in the fourth to tie the score at 3-3.
Tayler Scott pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, but Taylor Jungmann (0-2) ran into trouble in the sixth. After loading the bases on two walks and an error by shortstop Mauricio Dubon, Jungmann allowed a three-run single from Nick Gordon to give the Lookouts their ultimate lead.
The Shuckers went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position over the course of the game, and relievers Todd Van Steensel and John Curtiss pitched out of threats to keep Chattanooga's lead intact for his second save.
Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to five games with a 1-for-5 night at the plate. Dubon finished the five-game series 8-for-19 with a home run, six RBI and two stolen bases.
The Shuckers return home at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, facing the defending Southern League champion Jackson Generals for a five-game series.
