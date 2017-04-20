Chattanooga blanks Biloxi, forces rubber match

One night after erupting for seven runs in a comeback victory, the Biloxi Shuckers were unable to solve Felix Jorge (2-0) in a 3-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The Shuckers had their chances against the Twins pitching prospect, but left runners on the corners in both the second and third innings. Mauricio Dubon continued his torrid hitting with two more singles in three at-bats, but no other batter managed more than one hit in the game.
Shuckers starter Luis Ortiz (0-2) pitched well for the second consecutive start, but a few blemishes saddled him with the loss. The righty, coming off five no-hit innings on Saturday, allowed only three hits and a walk over five innings. But a solo home run from Dan Rohlfing in the fourth inning and an RBI single from Engelb Vielma in the fifth inning provided Jorge and reliever Nick Burdi with ample cushion.
The Lookouts added one run in the sixth off Bubba Derby, but Derby recovered to finish the final three innings allowing just that one run on three hits. Chattanooga turned to Mason Melotakis (S, 2) in the ninth, who worked around a two-out walk to collect the save and seal the victory.
The two teams meet in the rubber game of the five-game set Friday night, as Shuckers righty Taylor Jungmann faces Lookouts righty Paul Clemens. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with the Beau Rivage Pregame Show starting at 5:55 on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com and TuneIn Radio.
The Shuckers will return home to begin a five-game series against the Jackson Generals on Saturday.
