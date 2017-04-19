Dubon’s late homer gives Shuckers split with Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA The Biloxi Shuckers played 14 innings across two games Wednesday night, but it took until the final two innings of the second game for their bats to come alive as they earned a split of their doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The first game picked up in the top of the third inning with no score from Tuesday night, Lookouts outfielder LaMonte Wade made the difference with a pair of solo home runs. The first came in the fourth inning off Taylor Williams, who picked up the game where Tuesday'sstarter Jorge Lopez left off. Williams would go three innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits.
The Shuckers tied the game in the top of the sixth when Mauricio Dubon collected the first of his two hits and Victor Roache brought him home with a double. But in the bottom of the seventh, Wade homered again off Forrest Snow (L, 0-2) for the eventual game-winning run. The Lookouts added another run in the bottom of the eighth off Snow when Edgar Corcino doubled and Dan Rohlfing drove him in with a sacrifice fly.
Fernando Romero (W, 1-2) got the Lookouts into the eighth inning and John Curtiss (S, 1) put out fires in the eighth and ninth inning to seal the 3-1 Lookouts victory.
Shuckers take Game 2
Game two of the doubleheader started at 6:55 CT and was completed in seven innings. The Shuckers won 7-4 thanks to a wild back-and-forth rally against the Lookouts bullpen, capped by a Mauricio Dubon home run in the seventh inning.
Jon Perrin started for the Shuckers, allowing three runs on three hits in 3.2 innings. Engelb Vielma's two-run double in the third was followed by a Dan Gamache sacrifice fly to give the Lookouts their first three runs. Perrin was relieved by Preston Gainey, who delivered 1.1 innings of shutout baseball.
The Shuckers couldn't muster anything offensively against Lookouts starter Nik Turley, who worked five no-hit innings before departing. But they teed off on Ryan Eades in the sixth, collecting five hits to take the lead. After loading the bases with one out, Victor Roache drove in the first run with a single. His hit was followed by the biggest blow, a three-run triple from Jacob Nottingham that gave the Shuckers a brief 4-3 lead.
But Nick Ramirez loaded the bases without retiring any batters in the sixth, and Tayler Scott (W, 1-1) had to enter the game with the bases loaded and no outs. Though Scott allowed the tying run to score, he prevented further damage and sent the game to the seventh in a 4-4 tie.
The Shuckers took the lead for good in the seventh, as Javier Betancourt led off with a single against Luke Bard (L, 1-1). Dubon followed with a two-run home run off the top of the left field wall to give the Shuckers a 6-4 edge. The homer was his first as a Shucker and member of the Brewers farm system. Roache scored Johnny Davis with a single later in the inning to give the Shuckers a 7-4 cushion.
Matt Ramsey (S, 3) closed it out with a perfect seventh in his first save opportunity since the opening series at Montgomery. The Shuckers improved to 6-7 with the victory.
