Shuckers shut down Chattanooga in series opener

The Biloxi Shuckers played through the rain on Monday and topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-0, thanks to a strong effort from starter Aaron Wilkerson and the resurgent bat of Mauricio Dubon.
The Shuckers posted their first shutout of the season in the opener of the five-game road series.
Wilkerson pitched a complete game, going five innings while scattering four hits and striking out five. He benefited from the solid work of his backstop Jacob Nottingham, who threw out two base runners trying to steal second base.
After the Shuckers squandered opportunities in the first three innings, Dubon broke through with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth. His three-run double against Lookouts starter Kohl Stewart gave the Shuckers a lead they would not give back.
Biloxi added two more in the top of the sixth as Javier Betancourt and Dubon each notched RBI singles against reliever Randy Rosario for extra insurance runs as the skies darkened.
Nick Ramirez took the mound to begin the bottom of the sixth, but players were pulled off the field by the umpiring crew and never returned. The game was called 50 minutes later to finalize the 5-0 Shuckers victory.
The two teams return to action Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. as Jorge Lopez of the Shuckers opposes Matt Tracy for the Lookouts.
