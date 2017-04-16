Shuckers stumble in series finale vs. Pensacola

Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon tags Pensacola's Blake Trahan to get the out at second during afternoon game at MGM Park Sunday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers right fielder Michael Reed catches a fly ball in foul territory against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers left fielder Victor Roache can't catch the two-run homer by Pensacola's Joe Hudson, Sunday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero discusses a call out with umpire Jason Starkovich.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi first baseman Dustin DeMuth catches an infield fly ball against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers outfielder Victor Roache catches a deep fly in left field against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers George Iskenderian and Victor Roache almost collide in shallow left field. Iskenderian caught the ball for the out.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers centerfielder Johnny Davis catches a fly ball against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers right fielder Michael Reed breaks for second as Pensacola second baseman Alex Blandino dives for the ball.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon ranges to his left to field a ground ball against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers left fielder Victor Roache can't make a catch of Joe Hudson's two-run home run.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers left fielder Victor Roache catches a fly ball against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers right fielder Michael Reed catches a fly ball in foul territory against Pensacola.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers second baseman Angel Ortega is pulled off the bag as he tries to make the tag on a stolen base attempt.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon waits for the runner to slide into his tag at second.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Fans watch as Shucker right fielder Michael Reed makes catch of a fly ball to the warning track.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com