Shuckers stumble in series finale vs. Pensacola

The Biloxi Shuckers dropped the final contest of a five-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sunday afternoon by a score of 2-0.

Austin Ross, who pitched for the inaugural Shuckers team in 2015, tossed eight shutout innings against his former team. He struck out three and at one point retired 14 straight hitters. Jimmy Herget pitched a spotless ninth for his third save of the series and league-leading fifth of the year.

Taylor Jungmann (0-1) was solid in his first start of the season for the Shuckers (4-6), but allowed a third inning two-run home run to catcher Joe Hudson to put the Shuckers in a 2-0 deficit.

Jungmann departed after three innings and was relieved by Angel Ventura, who pitched five hitless innings. Though he allowed 11 unearned runs in his last start at Montgomery, Ventura has now pitched 21 consecutive innings without an earned run dating back to the 2016 season.

Bubba Derby struck out two in a perfect ninth for the Shuckers. Dustin DeMuth, Dustin Houle, Victor Roache and Art Charles collected singles on the offensive side, though each came in a different inning.

The matinee contest took only 2:12, the shortest game for the Shuckers this season. A crowd of 1,837 fans enjoyed their Easter Sunday at MGM Park, bringing the five-game attendance total to 14,806 for the series.

The Shuckers hit the road Monday for a five-game series at Chattanooga, home of the Minnesota Twins' Double-A affiliate. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson will make the start in game one of the series and be opposed by Chattanooga RHP Kohl Stewart. All five games against the Lookouts start at 6:15 p.m.

The Shuckers will return to MGM Park on April 22 to play host to the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals for a five-game homestand.

Saturday's game: The Shuckers played their first extra-inning game of the 2017 season on Saturday night at MGM Park and fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 2-1 in 11 innings. Pensacola’s Taylor Sparks broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 11th with a solo home run.​

Biloxi starter Luis Ortiz was excellent, pitching five no-hit innings in his second start of the season. The righty struck out five and walked four during his second start of the season.

The Shuckers managed just one hit through six innings against Wahoos starter Deck McGuire, but made the most of their limited opportunities.