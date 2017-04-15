Shuckers, Blue Wahoos battle into extra innings

The Shuckers played their first extra-inning game of the 2017 season on Saturday night at MGM Park and fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 2-1 in 11 innings. Pensacola’s Taylor Sparks broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 11th with a solo home run.
The Shuckers celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday by wearing the jerseys of the Southern Negro League's Biloxi Dodgers. The Dodgers played semi-professionally in the Biloxi area from 1936 to 1986. A season-high crowd of 4,006 fans was on hand.
Starter Luis Ortiz was excellent, pitching five no-hit innings in his second start of the season. The righty struck out five and walked four during his second start of the season.
The Shuckers managed just one hit through six innings against Wahoos starter Deck McGuire, but made the most of their limited opportunities. Shortstop Mauricio Dubon led off the game with a walk, stole second and third base, then scored on a throwing error by Pensacola catcher Devin Mesoraco. Dubon would single in the third and add two more stolen bases to give him four on the night, setting a Shuckers team record. Dubon's five stolen bases on the season are the most in the Southern League.
Forrest Snow was effective in his first two innings of relief, striking out the side in the sixth and seventh. But he allowed two baserunners to start the eighth, and Nick Ramirez allowed an inherited run to score on a sacrifice fly before escaping the jam with the score tied. Ramirez would log two scoreless innings and is yet to allow an earned run in five games. Matt Ramsey followed with a scoreless 10th inning.
The Wahoos and Sparks got to reliever Tayler Scott (0-1) in the 11th inning with solo homer and was saddled with the loss. Pensacola reliever Domingo Tapia (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless 10th and Jimmy Herget (S, 4) nailed down his second save in the series by striking out the side in the 11th.
McGuire and the Pensacola bullpen retired 26 straight Shuckers to finish the game after Dubon's third-inning single.
The series finale on Sunday will feature RHP Taylor Jungmann for Biloxi and former Shucker RHP Austin Ross for the Blue Wahoos.
Comments