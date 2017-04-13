ESPN SportsCenter’s top play of the night not enough for Shuckers

Only seven games into the 2017 season and Biloxi Shuckers fans at MGM Park may have already seen the catch of the year.

A home run saving grab by center fielder Johnny Davis was the highlight of the night as the Shuckers fell to visiting Pensacola 4-1.

The two teams will continue their five-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh, Pensacola’s Alex Blandino launched a ball deep to the right-center gap. Davis sprinted to his left, jumped and pulled the ball in while crashing into the wall to rob the Blue Wahoo of a homer. The acrobatic catch was retweeted by SportsCenter’s account and later named the top play of the night.

Pensacola’s Brian O’Grady opened the scoring with a two-run double in the third inning. Blandino doubled in another run to push the Blue Wahoos’ lead to 3-0. An RBI-double by Josh Van Meter tacked on Pensacola’s fourth run in the sixth.

Biloxi (3-4) got a run back in the bottom half of the sixth on a solo homer from converted reliever Nick Ramirez. In the eighth and ninth innings the Shuckers brought the potential game-tying run to the plate only to fall short both times.

Jorge Lopez took the loss, surrendering all four runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He also struck out five. Luis Castillo earned the win for Pensacola (5-2), striking out six over seven innings.