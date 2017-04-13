Biloxi Shuckers

April 13, 2017 11:52 AM

#SHellfie Fan of the Week

Our #SHellfie of the week comes from @Thume7 from the Biloxi Shuckers vs. William Carey baseball game.

To be considered for the #SHellfie fan of the week photo, publishes in the Sun Herald and at SunHerald.com, post a photo from a Biloxi Shuckers baseball game to Twitter with the hashtag #SHellfie.

Then watch to see who's our fan of the week! The photo will be published each Wednesday on the Biloxi Shuckers page in the pages of the Sun Herald and on the SunHerald.com website at sunherald.com/sports/mlb/biloxi-shuckers.

