Picayune’s Lee leads Biscuits past error-prone Shuckers

Picayune native and Ole Miss product Braxton Lee had a big night at the plate to help lead the Montgomery Biscuits to a 13-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Monday night.
The Montgomery Biscuits scored 11 runs in the first two innings to run away with the win in the series finale in Montgomery, Ala.
Lee, Montgomery’s leadoff hitter, was 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
Lee is batting .545 with five runs scored, a homer and two RBIs in three games played this season.
The Shuckers committed a whopping nine errors in the losing effort. Shortstop Mauricio Dubon, third baseman George Iskenderian and second baseman Angel Ortega each committed two errors a piece.
The nine errors tied a 46-year-old Southern League record set by Birmingham in 1971.
Shuckers starting pitcher Angel Ventura (0-1) allowed 11 runs, but none were earned. He struck out two, walked three and allowed six hits in two innings.
Five Biloxi pitchers combined to allow only one earned run on 11 hits.
Dubon was the only Biloxi player with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-5 with one run scored.
Edwin Fiero was awarded the win for Montgomery, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Shuckers will have the day off on Tuesday before holding their home opener at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
